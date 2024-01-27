Super Eagles fit, battle ready for Cameroon clash, Raji assures

Babafemi Raji, the Super Eagles’ Media Officer, on Friday in Abidjan, said the players were all fit and battle ready ahead of their Round of 16 clash against the Cameroon.

By Victor Okoye

Babafemi Raji, the Super Eagles’ Media Officer, on Friday in Abidjan, said the players were all fit and battle ready ahead of their Round of 16 clash against the Cameroon.

The Super Eagles take on the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in a crucial Round of 16 clash of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan on Saturday.

All 25 players participated in the Super Eagles training held at the Police Nationale Ecole de Police D’ Abidjan on Friday.

The players took part in the session which was mostly light workouts.

The first 30 minutes of the session was open to journalists and the public.

Raji who spoke to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the training noted that there were no injury concerns as all Super Eagles players were ready and available for selection.

“No injury concerns, the players are pumped up and all members of the squad are available for selection and in good spirit.

“Tactically, the coaches have been working all day and night to ensure they get the right strategy for the match tomorrow.

“What Nigerians should expect is an outright win. We don’t want to go the extra mile by getting to extra-time.

“We just want to do justice within 90 minutes.

“We call on Nigerians to support us and pray for us,” he said.

On the call for forwards Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze to be more clinical in front of goal, Raji said it was the responsibility of the team as a whole and not just a particular individual or department.

“Football is a team sport. We don’t look at departments or individuals in football. It is a team sport.

“We win, lose or draw together. This time tomorrow we will win together,” he said.

On the possible inclusion of Kelechi Iheanacho in the matchday squad against Cameroon, Raji noted that the decision was that of Coach Jose Peseiro.

“We’ve talked about it. It’s the coach’s beat.

“When the coach deems it fit he (Iheanacho) will come in. He is fit and good to go. When he (the coach) is ready, he will tell him it’s time,” he said.

On the performance of Super Eagles’ current number one goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, he noted that the goalkeeper was in the form of his life, adding, however, that he usually drew his strength from the support of the team.

“Nwabili is having a good time, same with the other goalkeepers in the squad.

“In every department, there is competition, which is very great.

“Asides Nwabali, every other goalkeeper in this tournament is good to go; Francis Uzoho is in top form, same with Olorunleke Ojo.

“So, like I keep saying, football is a team sport, it is a team event. We don’t look at individuals.

“The moral support he gets also comes from his teammates; the likes of Uzoho and Ojo,” he said.

The training which began at about 4.30 p.m. ended at 6.30 p.m. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

