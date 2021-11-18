Super Eagles: Coach, Gernot Rohr, to know fate next week – Minister

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, says the Football Federation (NFF) will decide the fate of Super Eagles Head Coach, Gernot Rohr, next week.

Dare stated this on Thursday at the weekly ministerial organized by the Presidential Communications team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to the minister, Rohr’s future with the Super Eagles will depend on a report to be submitted by the NFF in the coming days.

He said “Once we have national matches like these, there is an operating procedure.

“First, the NFF will receive a technical report analyses the game. And based on that, we will review, scrutinize and benchmark the report. Thereafter it will make a decision either about the players or about the coaching staff.

“The ministry is waiting for report from the NFF. What it will contain or recommend, I cannot say for now. Before the end of the week, we’ll have report and it will touch on many areas.”

“We know what the concerns are. We’ll do whatever is necessary and we’ll be timely about it to make sure ’s football is of the highest quality and we’ll play in Qatar,” he added.

Speaking on athletes’ welfare, the minister revealed his ministry had tripled its remunerations to athletes representing the country in various global tournaments including the Olympics.

He, however, disclosed the ministry still owes 54 athletes a total of N44.37m in bonuses and remunerations.

“For the first time long time, we have decided to triple the bonuses for the out athletes. We tripled their bonuses too.

“We also moved away from just giving naira to giving dollars because when you check other and what they pay their athletes, they pay in dollars.

“The Paralympians who won 10 medals, less than eight weeks after they returned, we a bonus of 15,000 dollars for gold, 10,000 dollars for silver and 7,500 dollars for bronze.

“We still have a few outstanding; we have a balance of 2,000 dollars to pay to about 54 athletes. And ’s because I increased their allowances from 3,500 dollars to 6,000 dollars at the Olympics.

“So, we had to rework our budgets and we are almost there. As we speak $4,000 has been to all of them. The 2,000 dollars will be available soon,” he said. (NAN)

