Super Eagles camp bubbles with 17 players now in Abu Dhabi

A total of 17 players have arrived the Super Eagles’ camp in Abu Dhabi ahead of the team’s campaign at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three-time African champions are hoping to end a 10-year wait for the biggest football prize on the continent.

According to a tweet on the Super Eagles official twitter (now “X”) handle, a total of 17 players were amongst early birds at the team’s training camp in Abu Dhabi.

The players included Ahmed Musa, Kenneth Omeruo, Moses Simon, Olorunleke Ojo, Alex Iwobi, Semi Ajayi, Ola Aina, Calvin Bassey, Ademola Lookman, Joe Aribo, Frank Onyeka, Bruno Onyemaechi, Chidozie Awaziem, Zaidu Sanusi and Victor Boniface.

Others are Raphael Onyedika and Bright Osayi-Samuel.

NAN also reports that the Super Eagles camp in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, came alive on Wednesday, following the arrival of the players and the coaching crew.

The 17 players have been welcomed to the training camp by head coach Jose Peseiro, and his crew as preparations for the 2023 AFCON began with the first official training on Wednesday.

“Team captain Musa is among the first to report to camp, and the former Leicester City man has been joined by fellow 2013 AFCON winner Omeruo, Nantes winger Simon, and Enyimba FC goalkeeper Ojo.

“Fulham’s duo of Iwobi and Bassey, as well as West Brom’s Ajayi, Southampton midfielder Aribo, Brentford’s Onyeka, and Nottingham Forest defender Aina have landed from England.

“Portugal-based defenders Awaziem, Onyemaechi of Boavista, and Porto’s Sanusi are also in the camp, as well as Atalanta forward Lookman, Bayer Leverkusen’s Boniface, Club Brugge’s Onyedika and Fenerbahce’s Osayi-Samuel,” it said.

It said that still been expected in camp were Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze, Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho, and goalkeepers Stanley Nwabili and Francis Uzoho.

It added that William Troost-Ekong and Umar Sadiq were also expected to join the team in the coming hours.

The Super Eagles will have their second official training on Thursday as they intensify preparations ahead of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Wilfred Ndidi has dropped out of the team after suffering an injury.

Royal Antwerp’s Alhassan Yusuf has been called up as a replacement for the defensive midfielder.(NAN)

By Victor Okoye

