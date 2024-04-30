Super Eagles: Akanni calls for support for Finidi George

Ex-International Waidi Akanni, has called on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to give the newly appointed Head Coach of the Super Eagles, Finidi George the support he needs to succeed in his new role.

Akanni made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

NAN reports that the NFF on Monday announced the appointment of George as the Super Eagles head Coach.

“It’s what we expected, a good home based coach, with everyone’s unflinching support and George’s experience I’m positive that he will do well.

“I hope he gets the support he needs from the federation, that’s very crucial to his success, with that we will have a beautiful team that we can have confidence in.

“I look forward to seeing beautiful football with positive results,” he said.

George, spent 20 months as assistant to José Peseiro before the Portuguese`s resignation following the accomplishment of Africa Cup of Nations runner-up position at Cote d’Ivoire 2023.

He took charge of the squad in interim capacity during two friendly matches in Morocco in March.

His squad edged Ghana 2-1 in the first match, ending an 18-year winless streak against the Black Stars, but then lost 0-2 to Mali in the second game.(NAN)

By Aderonke Ojediran