Super 6: SWAN applauds FC Ifeanyi Ubah

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Anambra Chapter, has congratulated the board and management of FC Ifeanyi Ubah for qualifying for the Super 6 stage of 2018/2019 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

SWAN said the club had shown itself to be the pride of Anambra.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that FC Ifeanyi Ubah finished third in group B of the league with 36 points from 22 matches behind Kano Pillars and Akwa United that garnerd 37 and 38 points to finish second and first respectively.

The sports writers said the Anambra Warriors have proven to be a force within the Nigerian football having shown consistency in the elite division since it was founded in 2015, a feat that no other private club has achieved.

“SWAN applauds the focus and consistency of the Nnewi-based club, popularly called Anambra Warriors, which has kept them in the top flight of Nigerian football since they joined the elite division in 2015.

“SWAN also commends the President, Chairman and management of the club for running what can be described as the most successful private football club in the country in recent history,” it said in a statement jointly signed by Tony Oji and Chimezie Anaso, Chairman and Secretary respectively.

The association charged the team to pursue the Super 6 with the same zeal with which it fought for it and bring back the coveted trophy to Anambra.

“SWAN is happy to identify with FC Ifeanyi Ubah for keeping Anambra in the football map both at the national and continental levels in spite of the obvious challenges.

“SWAN is convinced that this achievement is a testimony of determination and best practices and we are confident that that FC Ifeanyi Ubah will replicate these qualities at the Super 6 stage,”it said.

FC Ifeanyi Ubah will face Rangers International of Enugu, Lobi Stars of Makurdi, Enyimba International of Aba, Kano Pillars of Kano and Akwa United of Uyo at the Super 6. (NAN)

