SUNU Health partners Mobihealth to deliver telehealth services to insurance beneficiaries.

By Abiodun Azi

The Health Insurance provider, SUNU Health has partnered Mobihealth, a multi-award winning telemedicine company to deliver virtual care to its health insurance beneficiaries.

The Managing Director, SUNU Health, Dr Patrick Korie disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Lagos.

Korie said that SUNU Health had been providing health insurance products for over two decades in Nigeria and other African countries.

He said that the strategic partnership would bring quality healthcare closer to the door steps of those who needed it in a timely and cost effective way.

He noted that the adoption of telemedicine and digital health tools had become imperative for care delivery, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Telemedicine is a very convenient solution that can solve many medical issues and will bridge the manpower shortages in hospitals.

“The cost of travelling to hospital and long waiting times with increased fuel price and the current economic situation of the country, makes the solution very timely.

“SUNU Health is committed to delivering value to our customers, and leveraging on latest advances in digital health is the way to go.

“We are excited to partner with Mobihealth International, a multi-award winning company with local and global reputation of excellence.

“SUNU beneficiaries will now have access to doctors in Nigeria and internationally from the comfort of their phones, homes or workplaces anytime 24/7.

“They will also get medications, diagnostics and referrals where needed for face-to-face care in hospitals,’’ Korie said.

The managing director said that for those who do not have smart phones and digital skills, there would be walk-in telehealth clinics where an attendant would assist with registration and connect them with doctors on the computers.

He said these innovative solutions increased access to care, by over 90 per cent, thus improving healthcare outcomes and reducing the risk of hospitalisations.

Speaking about the partnership with SUNU Health, the CEO of Mobihealth, Dr Funmi Adewara, said this was a very exciting partnership.

“We are so proud of this partnership as one of our B2B model.

“I sees a mutually beneficial union, where we can offer full suite of end-to-end healthcare solutions to clients at their convenience, anywhere and at a very affordable cost, driving last mile access, ” Adewara said.

She said that Mobihealth was indeed very proud to have SUNU as a strategic partner. (NAN)

