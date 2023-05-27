By Chimezie Anaso

Babatunde Ogunja, Chairman of Sunshine Stars FC of Akure, has said the club is gunning for double glory this session.

Ogunja said this in an interview in Awka ahead of Sunday’s FA Quarter Final clash against Bendel Insurance at the Awka township stadium.

He said the Akure-based side were prepared and set to shock Insurance with their first defeat this season.

He attributed the good run of his club to hard work, discipline, focus on set goals. and motivation of players.

The chairman thanked the governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, for his immense support to the club.

According to Ogunja, “we want the two honours, the Federation Cup and the Super Six. We are up to the task that is why we are where we are today.

“On our quarterfinal match with Bendel Insurance, the Benin-based team will ‘swallow a bitter pill’ on Sunday. We are going to give them their first defeat this season,” he said.

Ogunja criticised the abridged league system used for the just-ended 2022/2023 NPFL season but commended the standard of officiating which, according to him, has improved significantly. (NAN)