Sunday Igboho freed from prison in Benin Republic- Counsel

Chief Sunday Adeyemo, a.k.a Igboho, has been released from a prison in Benin Republic to his medical practitioners.

Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN), Counsel for the Yoruba Nation activist, made this known on Monday in a statement in Ibadan.

Alliyu said Igboho’s release was under the agreement that he should not leave the medical centre or Cotonou for any reason.

“I am to inform you that Chief Sunday Adeyemo, a.k.a Igboho, has been released from prison to his medical practitioners under the agreement that he should not leave the medical centre or Cotonou for any reason.

“Praises should be given to two prominent Yoruba personalities to wit: Prof. Wole Soyinka and Prof. Akintoye for this turn around in our client’s matter,” he said.

The incarceration of Igboho in the Republic of Benin had been extended by six months after spending the initial six months in prison.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Igboho and his wife, Ropo, were arrested on Monday, July 19, 2021, by the International Criminal Police Organisation at the Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou, the Republic of Benin on their way to Germany. (NAN)

