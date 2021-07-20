Sunday Igboho arrested in Benin Republic

Like Nnamdi Kanu of IPOB, the security services have also nabbed another secessionist and leader of Yoruba Nation a secessionist movement, Sunday Igboho outside Nigeria.
According to a report by PRNigeria, while Nnamdi was arrested Kenya last month, Sunday was arrested in Benin Republic.
It could be recalled that Nigeria’s DSS had declared Igboho wanted after a raid on his residence in Ibadan.
Though charms and other items and some people were nabbed, Igboho escaped thus forcing the security agency you declared him wanted.