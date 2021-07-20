Sunday Igboho arrested in Benin Republic

Items seized from Igboho’s residence by DSS in earlier raid.

Like Nnamdi Kanu of IPOB, the security services have also nabbed another secessionist and leader of Yoruba Nation a secessionist movement, Sunday Igboho outside Nigeria.

According to a report by PRNigeria, while Nnamdi was arrested Kenya last month, Sunday was arrested in Benin Republic.

It could be recalled that Nigeria’s DSS had declared Igboho wanted after a raid on his residence in Ibadan.

Though charms and other items and some people were nabbed, Igboho escaped thus forcing the security agency you declared him wanted.

