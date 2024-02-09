Sultan urges ICPC to probe alleged hoarding of essential commodities by marketers

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has asked the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to thoroughly and effectively investigate activities of alleged essential commodities hoarders.

Abubakar made the call when he received the ICPC Commissioner in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara, Alhaji Garba Tukur-Idris who visited him in Sokoto.

” Hoarding foodstuffs is corruption. Some marketers hoard food items to obtain gains especially during Ramadan fasting. I have been talking against such attitudes.

” Hoarding essential commodities with intens to obtain higher gain is against religious doctorines and the laws prohibits such acts because it subjects people to hardship, ”Abubakar said.

The Sultan challenged ICPC and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on holistic and seamless approach to anti corruption flight, stressing that the struggle needs to be supported at all levels.

He reassured the ICPC of sustaineddd traditional rulers’ support in checking corruption.

The Sultan also cautioned the agency against selective investigations which he said was detrimental to the struggle as well as public recognition.

” Anti corruption agencies must succeed. We are ready to support you at every level. The Sultanate council has reprinted books authored by Sheikh Usman Danfodio and his disciples on corruption.

He enjoined anti corruption agencies to be honest and sincere in thier dealings, adding that traditional rulers were ready to support them and stand for them everywhere.

Speaking earlier, the ICPC commissioner said the agency’s war against corruption is key to good governance, growth and development of the country.

Tukur-Idris appreciated Abubakar’s support to anti corruption crusades leading traditional rulers in different occasions, adding that the commission is committed to detect and tackle corruption that has negative impact Nigeria’s image.

According to him, the impact of corruption is manifested in underdevelopment and poverty which makes the prospect of investment unappealing.

He added that the commission educates, sensitises Nigerians on the ills of corruption and engaged on investigation and prosecutions which ensured conviction and recovery of funds as well as goods.

He appealed for collaboration geared towards projecting Nigeria in a positive image to encourage internal and foreign investment while fostering development. (NAN)

By Habibu Harisu