Sultan urges ICPC to intensify dialogue on asset recovery, corruption fight

By Habibu Harisu

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has urged the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to enhance dialogue with stakeholders to strengthen asset recovery efforts and the fight against corruption.

Abubakar made the call when he received the ICPC Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner in charge of Sokoto and Kebbi , Mr Shintema Binga, on Monday in Sokoto.

He charged the ICPC to ensure a holistic and seamless approach to anti corruption flight, stressing that the struggle needed to be supported at all levels.

He reassured the commission of sustained support from traditional rulers in reducing corruption in all ramifications and cautioned the agency against activities that were detrimental to the struggle.

” Anti corruption agencies must succeed. We are ready to support them at every level. Sultanate council have reprinted books authored by Sheikh Usman Danfodio and his disciples on corruption.

” Such books will surely argument the struggle against corruption activities which infacted on our society, ” he said.

Abubakar enjoined anti corruption agencies to be honest and sincere in their dealings, adding that traditional rulers were ready to support them and stand for them everywhere. Speaking earlier, the ICPC commissioner said the agency’s war against corruption is key to good governance, growth and development of the country.

Binga appreciated Abubakar’s support to anti corruption crusades leading.

He commended the sultan for leading traditional rulers at different occasions in the first against graft.

” The impact of corruption is manifested in underdevelopment and poverty which makes the prospect of investment unappealing.

“Allah has bestowed the nation with human and material resources, capable of delivering prosperity and comfort for citizens,” he said.

He added that the commission has been sensitising Nigerians on the ills of corruption.

The commission, he said, has prosecuted and successfully recorded convictions and recovery of funds as well as goods.

He appealed for future supports and collaborations geared towards projecting a positive image of Nigeria to encourage internal and foreign investment while fostering development. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)