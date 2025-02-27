Sultan, thousands of Muslims attend funeral prayer of Dallatun Sokoto

Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), alongside thousands of Muslims,

Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), alongside thousands of Muslims, attended the funeral prayer of Alhaji Jibo Danmalan, the Dallatun Sokoto.

The funeral prayer, led by the Chief Imam of Sultan Bello Mosque, Sheikh Bello Akwara, was also attended by top government officials, led by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Bello Sifawa.

Danmalan, who was the District Head of Tudun Wada in Sokoto South Local Government, passed away in the early hours of Thursday at his residence in Sokoto at the ripe age of 95.

The deceased had since been laid to rest.

He is survived by four wives, 40 children, 240 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Danmalan was turbaned as the Dallatun Sokoto in 1986 by the late Sultan, Sir Abubakar III.

In 2014, the present Sultan elevated him to the position of District Head of Tudun Wada.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Idris Gobir, represented Gov. Ahmed Aliyu in condoling with the bereaved family.

Aliyu described the late Danmalan as a father figure to many.

He expressed deep sorrow over the loss, describing it as a great tragedy for his immediate family, the people of Sokoto State, Nigeria, and the entire Muslim Ummah.

The Governor prayed for Allah’s forgiveness upon the deceased and to grant his family and the people of Sokoto the strength to bear the loss.

Among his children is Alhaji Hayatu Jibo-Dallatu, the General Manager, Alu F.M. Radio, Sokoto.(NAN)