Sultan tasks leaders on improved security

By Muhammad Nasir

Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar 111, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, has urged Nigerian leaders to do more to improve the nation’s security.

In his Eid-el-Kabir message to Muslims on Wednesday in Sokoto, Abubakar also urged Nigerians to pray more for the leaders to succeed.

“Our prayers are always key toward the success of the leaders. We should sustain the tempo in order for them to succeed in the tasks ahead.

“Government should be more committed to strengthening security.

“Security remains the bedrock of any societal development. As such, strengthening it will enable us to excel,” he said.

Abubakar congratulated Nigerian Muslims for celebrating the Eid-el-Kabir in good health, urging them to embrace peaceful coexistence. (NAN)

