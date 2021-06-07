The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Monday advised leaders not to oppress innocent citizens to avoid the wrath of God.

He said the prayers of commoners and oppressed people were more answered by Allah.

Abubakar gave advice during the formal innaugration of a N658 millon ultra-modern permanent Hajj camp meant to serve for Muslim and Christain pilgrims in Bauchi state.

He said leaders should ensure that they are fair and just while discharging their responsibilities, saying that they should not oppress the innocent as Allah hears their prayers for justice.

“Leaders should always strive to do what the people want because it was the main reason they were voted into power by the people.

“What the country needs now is excellent and purposeful leadership, therefore, leadership has been bestowed on us by Allah.

“We should know that one day, we will all give account of our stewardship in the hereafter,” Abubakar reminded leaders.

He noted that both religions had been doing much in promoting understanding amongst Christians and Muslims, adding that understanding one another is more important than tolerating one another.

“I would like to thank the governor for finding it fit to build this place and like I have heard, it is not just for Muslims pilgrimage, it is for Christians pilgrimage too.

“This is because, both the two major religions undertake such trips to holy lands and anybody can use this facility and that’s exactly how it’s supposed to be because we are one big family.

“May be we may have different mothers but the father is one,” said the Sultan.

According to him,”If you understand me and I understand you, then definitely, we can work together and freely, but if I tolerate you, it is because I can’t do anything to you and you can’t do anything to me.

“Then we just sit down suspiciously looking at one another. What are you thinking about me and what I’m I thinking about you, so understanding is a better way of knowing one another.

“From what I gathered, there was a lot of understanding between the two major religions, and I pray for such an understanding to continue.”

He noted that the same cordial relationship that existed between the Bauchi State Government and the legislative arm was the same with Sokoto State Government and its legislature.

“It is incumbent on us as leaders to discharge our responsibility to the best of our ability, the followers are looking up to us for effective leadership. That is what we have to do in order to make the country better,” he said.

The Sultan commended Gov. Bala Mohammed for constructing the magnificent Hajj Camp for religious activities in the state. (NAN)

