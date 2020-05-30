Sultan seeks synergy, increased funding of security agencies to end banditry

Share the news













Following armed banditry incidences across the country, and most recent bandit attacks in Sokoto state, Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar, has called for synergy among stakeholders, towards ending security challenges.

Making the call when he received the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar at his Palace on Saturday, the Sultan also advocated more funding for security agencies in the country.

Sultan Sa’ad express sadness over increased cases of banditry and other insecurity challenges that had led to loss of lives and properties.

According to him, “the recent killings of 74 persons in Sabon Birni in Sokoto with many others across the nation, are uncalled for”, while stressing on the needed for more efforts against the menace.

Chief of Air Staff said he was in Sokoto to assess the situations in order to scale up operations.

Abubakar said the visit was also to verify the suitable security techniques and other needs to end the security challenges, adding that “operations against banditry and insurgency was going on in Katsina and other areas.”

He called on members of the community to assist the personnel with useful information on the happenings within the communities.

At the government house, the Chief of Staff met with Governor Aminu Tambuwal behind closed doors.

