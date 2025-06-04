Sultan seeks fervent prayers for Nigeria on Arafat day

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, has called on the Muslims to offer fervent prayers for Nigeria on Arafat Day, with a view to seeking divine solutions

By Mohammad Tijjani

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, has called on the Muslims to offer fervent prayers for Nigeria on Arafat Day, with a view to seeking divine solutions to the myriad of challenges facing the country.

The sultan made the call on Wednesday in a statement issued by the Jama’atu Nasril Islam(JNI), signed by itSecretary-General, Prof. Khalid Aliyu.

He said , “in this sacred month of Dhul-Hijjah, we are calling on Nigerian Muslims to rededicate themselves to good virtues and fervent prayers on the day of Arafah on Thursday.

According to him, the day of Arafah is considered one of the most beloved days to Allah, and fasting on this day is believed to expiate sins of the previous and coming year.

Abubakar cited some of the current challenges facing Nigeria, including the resurgence of Boko Haram insurgents’ attacks in the North-East and banditry attacks in the North-West and parts of North-Central.

Abubakar , therefore, implored the Muslims to fervently pray for Allah’s intervention.

He emphasised the importance of persistence in prayers, citing the promise of relief and succour that comes with observing supplications to Allah.

The sultan reminded the Muslims of the importance of providing relevant intelligence tips to the security agencies and supporting their efforts to maintain peace and security in the country.

“As the Ummah prepares to celebrate Eid-el-Adha, the Sultan wishes them an accepted Udhiya (sacrifice) and Eid-el-Adha Mubarak in advance.

“The call for fervent prayers and reflection serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of spiritual resilience and community.

“As Nigerian Muslims gather to observe day of Arafah and celebrate Eid-el-Adha, I am urging the Muslims to come together in prayer, reflection, and unity, seeking Allah’s guidance and protection for a brighter future.” (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)