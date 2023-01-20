Sultan reassures support for USAID breakthrough Action Nigeria Project

By Habibu Harisu

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, has reassured

maximum support to USAID Breakthrough Action Nigeria and other donor agencies implementing different

programmes in Sokoto State.He gave the assurance in Sokoto on Friday when a delegation from USAID Partners Forum led by Breakthrough

Action paid him a homage in his palace.

He said he is very much aware of USAID’s humanitarian support in various sectors that comprised education, health,

environment, agriculture, business empowerments and others in Sokoto and beyond.

The sultan said the support enhanced the livelihoods of citizens and refocused government policies toward uptimum

utilisation and prudent management of resorces in the society.

He assured that the Sultanate Council would continue to partner agencies so as to reap the benefits of the programmes and services.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Dr Abdulrahman Ibrahim, also the State Co-ordinator, Breakthrough Action Nigeria, said the

team was at the Sultan’s palace to solicit for blessings and inform him about the various USAID-funded programmes being implemented

in Sokoto State.

Ibrahim said the visit was to advocate for the Sultan’s continued support to USAID-funded programmes.

He explained that it was also to extend the greetings and apologies of the USAID mission to the Sultanate Council.

According to him, the mission is planning a nutrition-focused assessment aimed at enhancing the plans for implementation

of additional funding for nutrition to achieve better food security.Ibrahim appealed for more private sector participation in the ongoing enrollment of Health Insurance Scheme

being implemented by the Sokoto State Government in view of its importance toward achieving health coverage.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that partners in attendance included Integrated Health Project (IHP),

GHSC-PSM, Health Workforce, KP Care 2 Project, MCGL, State2State and USAID Advancing Nutrition. (NAN)