Sultan, Ohinoyi, others pray for FCT Minister of State’s mother

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Prominent Nigerians, including Islamic scholars, on Saturday gathered at the Ansar-Ud-Deen Central Mosque, Abuja, for Fidau (third-day) prayers for late Zainab Ali, mother of the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the dignitaries and Islamic scholars that attended the Fidau included the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, represented by Galadiman Sokoto, Alhaji Aliyu Attahiru; the Ohinoyi of Ebira Land, His Royal Majesty, Alhaji AbdulRahman Ibrahim; and the Sarkin Moza Kogi, Alhaji Khalid Bukar.

Others were Dr Usman Obaje, Ejeh Dekina, Kogi; Alhaji Ali Salihu, who represented Ohi of Adavi.

The Chief Imam of the Mosque, Dr Musa Olaofe, who stressed that the deceased had played her part as a true Muslim while on earth, called on the living to pray for her.

Earlier, ahead of the third day prayers, the President of the Senate, Sen. Ahmad Lawan, extolled the moral values the deceased has bequeathed upon her children.

While describing the FCT minister of state as a steadfast and committed politician who has contributed to the development of the downtrodden, Lawan noted that all the good qualities exhibited by the minister are inherent.

“We share in the grief over the loss of your mother who is also our mother. We have been working together even before you became the FCT Minister of State.

“And we have always found you to be steadfast, to be committed, to be truthful, to be transparent, to be considerate and responsible.

“We cherish this kind of attitude. In everything, you are so good. Therefore, we hold you in very high esteem, and your family.

“We felt we should come here and deliver our condolences on behalf of all of us, 109 senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and indeed I can say even the entire House of Assembly, including the House of Representatives. May the soul of mama rest in perfect peace”.

Other dignitaries that attended the prayers included Alhaji Suleiman Muhammad, the Ogah Attah Igala Kingdom, Dr Abdulkareem Ibrahim, Chief of Ebira in FCT, Alhaji Ahmed Talib and Alhaji Isa Mamman, the Ohi of Okene.

Also present at the prayer were Alhaji Usman Ngakupi, Sarkin Garki, and Alhaji Ibrahim Adebayo Yusuf, Deputy President Ansar-UD-Deen Society. (NAN)

