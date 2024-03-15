Sultan of Sokoto mourns passing of Olubadan of Ibadan Land

News of the passing of the Olubadan of Ibadan Land, Oba (Senator) Mohood Lekan Balogun, has been received by the Sultan of Sokoto and Chairman National Traditional Rulers Council (NTRCN), His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni.

According to the Sultan, Oba Lekan Balogun was a colleague and friend in the quality and professionals-populated traditional institution in the country and we are confident that, although short-lived, his reign on the throne was well spent for the good of his people as the Olubadan of Ibadan Land and Permanent Chairman Oyo State Traditional Rulers Council.

“We will miss him for his great thought for better and united Nigeria as he was known for being a detralibalised Nigerian. By his demise, the country has lost an important traditional leader,” the Sultan said.

“Our condolences go to the Oyo State government, the Oyo State Traditional Rulers Council, the family of the deceased Olubadan and entire people of the state.

“May Allah forgive and admit his soul in Al-Jannah Al-Firdaus, Amiin,” Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar prayed.

By Chimezie Godfrey

.