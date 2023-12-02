Sultan, Emir of Ilorin back Olukoyede on anti-graft fight

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs in Nigeria, His Eminence Sa’ad Abubakar 111and Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji (Dr.) Ibrahim Zulu Gambari have expressed support for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in its crusade against economic and financial crimes and other acts of corruption.



They stated this separately in Sokoto and Ilorin, Kwara State on Friday, December 1, 2023 while playing hosts to top leaders of the EFCC. While Gambari spoke in Ilorin in his palace when the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede paid him a courtesy call, Abubakar spoke in Sokoto while receiving a delegation led by the Sokoto Zonal Commander of the EFCC, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE 1 Aliyu Yunusa that also paid him a courtesy visit.



Gambari says he will not relent in his efforts in supporting the EFCC and other law enforcement agencies in stamping out corruption and other forms of criminalities in Kwara State.



“Kwara state is a home of peace. As traditional rulers, we will continue to play our roles in entrenching the peace for which the state is known by inculcating values of integrity, discipline and honesty in the lives of our subjects, particularly in this modern time. I can assure you on behalf of other traditional rulers in the state that we will give necessary support to the efforts of the EFCC and other law enforcement agencies in checkmating corruption and other forms of criminality in our respective domains”, he said.



Abubakar also assures that the doors of the Sultanate will remain open to the EFCC as there exists a litany of literature written over 200 years ago addressing the problems of corruption, economic and financial crimes.



Earlier in his speech, Olukoyede called on traditional rulers across the country to deepen their partnership with the Commission in order to reduce corruption through adequate promotion of ethics, values and behavioural change among their subjects.



He told the Emir that the cardinal focus of his anti-graft fight was anchored on three key policies. “There is a need to redirect our focus towards what we were set up to do in Nigeria, which is to drive economic development. We will also direct our attention to create wealth and employment by providing good and conducive environments for businesses to thrive”, he said



Continuing, he said that his anti-corruption drive would be guided strictly by the rule of law while opening up an atmosphere for accountability and transparency in the country. In achieving this, the EFCC boss said that, “Our royal fathers have a crucial role to play by using your good offices to champion the crusade of anti- corruption among your subjects. While thanking the Emir of Ilorin for his commitment to the cause of the EFCC since inception, he used the occasion to intimate the Emir of the planned commissioning of the new office complex of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC.



