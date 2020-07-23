Sultan declares July 31 Eid-el- Kabir

Share the news













The Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has declared Friday, 31st July, 2020 as the 10th

day of Zulhijja, 1441 AH and the day of Eid El-Kabir.

This is contained in a statement by Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu, Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs of the Sultanate Council, made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

“In view of the current situation caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Sultan hereby advises all the District Heads and Imams in Sokoto State, to observe Eid prayers at their Jumu’at Mosques,

in their respective towns and villages and not at Eid Grounds.

“Also, the Council advises the Muslim Communities throughout the country to observe Eid prayers at Jumu’at Mosques to help curb the spread of

COVID-19 Pandemic.

“His Eminence, the Sultan felicitates with the Nigeria Muslim Ummah and wishes them Allah’s guidance and blessings.

“The Sultan, while urging the Muslim Ummah to continue to pray for peace, progress and development of the Country, also wishes them a happy Eid-el-Kabir,” the statement reads.

