Sultan commissions Katampe Jumu’at Mosque Friday

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III will on Friday, 25th April, 2025 commission the Katampe Extension Jumu’at Mosque in Abuja.

A statement issued by the organising committee for the ceremony said that, among other activities, the Sultan will unveil a plaque and cut a ribbon to symbolise the opening of the mosque after he has delivered a Nasiha (counsel) during the event.

Before the unveiling of the plaque by the Sultan, the translated version of the Khutba (sermon) for that day’s prayer, which is to be delivered by Imam Professor Ibrahim Maqri, will be read in Hausa and English.

The committee also disclosed that there will be a presentation on the development and structure of the mosque as well as the Islamic centre within it, ahead of the official commissioning of the mosque.

The committee further disclosed that the Sultan will lead other dignitaries on a tour of the mosque after the Friday prayer.

Katampe is a fast-developing district of the nation’s capital city, Abuja, which is strategically located near both inner and outer neighbourhoods of the city.

The district is made up of two parts, namely Katampe ‘Main’ (in the south) and ‘Extension’ (in the north).