Sultan Bello Mosque not for Sheikh Gumi’s lineage, but for the Muslim community – JNI

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), says the Sultan Bello Mosque in Kaduna is not for Sheikh Ahmed Gumi’s lineage, but for the Muslim community under the organisation’s (JNI) control.

The Administrative Secretary of JNI, Yusuf Bida, said this on Monday in Kaduna while addressing newsmen in respect to a write up on the social media over the appointment of a Deputy for Sheikh Gumi.

The write up, purportedly done by one disciple and student of Sheikh Gumi, stressed that the new Deputy of the Mosque was not a believer or adherent of the Gumi’s school of thoughts.

The write up also stated that the appointment of the deputy was done by some elements who have no link, whatsoever with the Mosque and teachings of the late Sheikh Abubakar Gumi.

According to Bida, the write up was done with a view to inciting people and causing chaos in the Mosque that has been enjoying peace and tranquility for a very long time.

Bida, therefore, explained that the appointment of Imams and Deputies in the Mosque was based on applications by interested candidates and subsequent examinations by the JNI.

He said after the examinations, the best is then appointed to whichever capacity either as Imam or deputy in the Mosque.

Bida said, “That same process saw the emergence of Sheikh Ahmed Gumi who is the incumbent Imam of the Mosque.

“In view of the above, we call on the people, especially the students of Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, worldwide, who have been hurt and troubled by the unfounded and fabricated social media lies to remain calm and disregard the false information.”

Bida also called on the security agencies in the state and Mosque’s Management Board to, as a matter of urgency, take decisive measures against the elements who are all out to cause a crisis in the Mosque. (NAN)

By Sani Idris