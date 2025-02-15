Sultan backs FRSC’s safer roads campaign

The Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has thrown his weight behind the Federal Road Safety Corps’ (FRSC) campaign for a safer road environment.

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has thrown his weight behind the Federal Road Safety Corps’ (FRSC) campaign for a safer road environment.

The Sultan declared his support while receiving the FRSC Corps Marshal, Malam Shehu Mohammed, and his team during a courtesy visit to the palace on Friday in Sokoto.

A statement by the FRSC spokesman, Olusegun Ogungbemide in Abuja, said that the royal father commended the FRSC for its efforts to create public awareness on road safety and sanction traffic violators.

He described the situation of traffic violations such as overloading, mix-loading, and speeding as “worrisome”, stressing the need for stakeholders to come together to address indiscipline on the roads.

“Everyone must join hands with the Corps for the success of the campaign. Cases of traffic violations such as overloading, mix-loading and speeding have become rampant among drivers.

“There is also a need for stakeholders to come together to address cases of indiscipline on the road in order to avert the enormous human and material losses.

“This is necessary especially in crashes involving tankers and those that rush to scoop spilled fuel at the scenes of the incident, ” he said.

The Sultan also called for diversification of mode of transportation as an antidote to the enormous loss of lives and properties from crashes rising from high dependence on the road instead of using the railway as a means of transporting some goods.

He further said that developing a railway system could save many lives as most of the goods being transported through the road could have been done using railway lines.

“To this end, the use of railway lines to transport fuel products could significantly reduce cases of tanker crashes and deaths of people from such incidents,” he said.

The traditional ruler congratulated the FRSC corps marshal on his appointment, describing it as well deserved.

He emphasised on the various steps he had taken so far to address the challenges facing road travels in the country since his assumption of office.

The Sultan tasked personnel of the corps to remain loyal and committed to their duties.

He said that would enable the nation to achieve the demands of meeting the target of crash reduction as set by the United Nations through the Decade of Action declarations.

He reaffirmed his membership of the Special Marshals and enjoined members to remain dedicated to the goals of achieving success in the road safety campaign through their collective vigilance and sacrifices.

Earlier, the corps marshal disclosed that he was in Sokoto as part of his familiarisation tour to the state and found it most imperative to pay homage to the palace to seek the fatherly support and blessings of the royal father.

Mohammed said that his determination to make the roads safer was in realignment with the renewed hope agenda of the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

He recalled the strategic importance of Sokoto as one of the leading producers of agricultural products and stressed the need for roads in the state to remain safe for all users.

The FRSC boss praised the sultan for his goodwill and support for the corps over the years, appealing to him to sustain the solidarity.

He further stressed the importance of creating public awareness on road safety matters and the imperatives of good spirited individuals joining the campaign to make it gain traction.

He thanked the good people of Sokoto for the cordial relationship they maintain with FRSC in the state.

“We appreciate the goodwill and we will continue to consider the state of infrastructural development of the Corps to enhance the safety of road travelers in the state, ” Mohammed said. (NAN)