Sultan applauds Gov. Yahaya’s achievements in Gombe

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has lauded Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe for outstanding achievements in his two years administration of the state.

Abubakar made the commendation when he paid a courtesy visit to the governor on Thursday in Gombe.

The Sultan was in Gombe for the Da’awah Coordination Council of Nigeria, 3rd National Summit of Peaceful Coexistence And Nation Building.

“Although I have not seen your projects physically but I saw your achievements on media and television within the two year of your administration.

“You should be just, right in your leadership, ensure that you carry everybody along,” he said.

The Sultan urged the people of the state to support the governor to enable him to succeed, adding that: “Leadership is given by God to whom he desires, therefore, no need to clamour.

“You must support him to work hard, to make things normal and right so that challenges and problems will be tackled,” he said.

He further thanked the people of the state for hosting the 3rd Da’awah Council meeting, saying that the forum would deliberate on issues that would promote peace, unity and progress in the country.

In his response, Yahaya described the Sultan as “epitome of knowledge.”

Yahaya said: “Sokoto Caliphate has done well in uniting our people .

“I want to assure you that the course in which your grand parents and religion of Islam stood for, the path in which you put us, we shall never derail.”

The governor said that Gombe is a cosmopolitan state inhabited by people of different Faith’s living in peace and harmony.

He said the state government was enjoying harmonious relationships with the traditional institutions in the state.(NAN)

