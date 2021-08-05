Sultan applauds Gov. Yahaya’s achievements in Gombe

 The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has lauded Gov. Inuwa of Gombe for outstanding achievements his two administration of the .

Abubakar made the commendation when he paid a courtesy visit the governor on Thursday Gombe.

The Sultan was Gombe Da’awah Coordination Council of Nigeria, 3rd National Summit of Peaceful Coexistence And Nation Building.

“Although I have not seen your projects physically but I saw your achievements on media and television within the two year of your administration.

“You should be just, right in your leadership, ensure that you carry everybody along,” he said.

The Sultan urged the people of the the governor enable him succeed, adding that: “Leadership is given by God to whom he desires, therefore, no need to clamour.

“You must him hard, make things normal and right so that and problems will be tackled,” he said.

He further thanked the people of the for hosting the 3rd Da’awah Council meeting, saying that the forum deliberate on issues that promote peace, unity and progress in the .

In his response, described the Sultan as “epitome of knowledge.”

said: “Sokoto Caliphate has done well in uniting people .

“I want to assure you that the course in which your grand parents and religion of Islam stood for, the path in which you put us, we shall never derail.”

The governor said that Gombe is a cosmopolitan state inhabited by people of different Faith’s living in peace and harmony.

He said the state government was enjoying harmonious relationships with the traditional institutions in the state.(NAN)

