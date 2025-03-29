Sultan announces sighting of Moon, Eid-el-Fitr holds Sunday

(March 29, 2025) The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has announced the sighting of the new moon of Shawwal in Nigeria, signalling the end of Ramadan.

The Sultan announced this in a broadcast in Sokoto, on Saturday evening.

He said,”Today 29th day of March,2025 equivalent to 29th day of Ramadan 1446AH. Today 29th day of Ramadan, we received reports from various Muslims leaders and organisations, such as Shehu of Borno, Emir of Dutse, Emir of Argungun, Emir of Daura and also the leadership of JIBWIS in Jos of the sighting of the new moon 1446AH, therefore tomorrow, 30th March, makes it 1st of Shawwal 1446AH and also the Eid-el-Fitr.”