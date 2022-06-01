Sule’s wife drums support for APC

Hajiya Silifat Abdullahi, the wife of Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, has drummed support for Hajiya Hauwa Bawa, the only female All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Obi 1 state constituency.

Mrs Sule made the call while playing host to Bawa in her office in Lafia on Tuesday.

She said that if women and other people of the constituency supported Bawa, she would come out victorious in the 2023 general election.

The governor’s wife congratulated Bawa on her emergence at the just concluded primary election of Obi 1 state House of Assembly and wished her success.

Mrs Sule also assured Bawa of her prayers and support to succeed.

She called for unity among the members of the party to enable the party win all positions during the 2023 general election.

The governor’s wife also called for active participation of women in politics in order to give them sense of belonging and to enable them contribute their quota to the development of the country.

Responding, Bawa said that she visited Gov. Sule’s wife office to seek for her blessings, prayers and support to succeed in the poll.

She pledged not to fail women and other people of her constituency, if elected.

The APC candidate assured of her readiness to give priority to women and youth empowerment, if given the mandate.

She also drummed support for Gov. Sule’s adminisitration to succeed beyond 2023.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that Bawa is the only female APC candidate that emerged winner during the just concluded APC primary election in the state. (NAN)

