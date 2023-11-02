Sule’s quality projects excites Nasarawa Assembly

By Awayi Kuje

The Nsarawa State House of Assembly has expressed satisfaction with the quality of works at the ongoing construction of New State Secretariat complex in Lafia and the remodeling of the state First Lady’s office.

The House also commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for awarding the contract among other projects across the state.

Mr Suleiman Azara, the Chairman, House Committee on Works, made the commendation on Thursday while inspecting the projects along Shendam Road.

“So far, we are happy with the quality and standard of work as quality materials are being used by the contractors,” he declared.

Azara (APC-Awe South), who is also the Deputy Chief Whip of the House, said that the visit was not to witchunt anybody but to assess state government projects in order to ensure that right things are done.

“We are here to perform one of our constitutional duties which is oversight.

“We are here to inspect and assess the projects with the view of ensuring that quality work is done,” he said.

The chairman assured of the committee’s support to the executive arm in implementing and executing projects across the state.

While conducting the committee members round, Sen. Husseini Agyebola, the Consultant handling the project, said that the construction of the New State Secretariat Complex would be in phases.

The consultant told the committee that the secretariat would accommodate up to 16 ministries, SSG and Head of Service blocks, among other facilities.

Agyebola said that the project, which has duration of eith months, would be completed next by May 2024.

In a related development, the committee also inspected the ongoing contruction of Central Store, Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, where they also commended Sule for awarding the work.

The committee lauded the contractor handling the project for good job. (NAN)

