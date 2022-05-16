Sule’s performace will secure his re-election in 2023 — APC Chieftain

Mr Jacob Achayh, a Chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State, says the first term performance of Gov. Abdullahi Sule will secure his second term re-election in 2023 general elections.

Achayh who is the Assistant Treasurer of the APC in the state, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lafia.

He said that the APC-led administration under the leadership of Gov Abdullahi Sule, had done well to be swayed by skirmishes of opposition to induce voters with money.

According to the APC chieftain, the declaration of the governor’s intention to re-contest for the office came to the people of the state as glad tiding because of his records of performance.

He said the governor had embarked on massive construction of rural roads to ameliorate the plight of the rural dwellers.

He further said that in spite of the lean resources of the state, the governor had demonstrated high level of financial prudence that resulted in massive infrastructure development to the state.

“Politics is not about giving money to the voters; rural dwellers, farmers, youths and women will vote massively for the governor.

“They are the direct beneficiaries of peace we are witnessing here; they will not be swayed by financial inducement from opposition.

“Gov. Sule is someone who has performed well and he deserves getting second term, to enable him to build on his developmental strides.

“He performed beyond expectations, given the meagre resources available to the state,” he said.

The APC chieftain described Gov. Sule as man of peace who had worked round the clock to put in place security measures as well as strengthening security architecture in the state towards enduring peace.

“The governor believes that peace is paramount. That’s why he is working tirelessly since he came on board to ensure that the relative peace we are enjoying in the state is sustained,” he said. (NAN)

