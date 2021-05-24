Some stakeholders in Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State have commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for developing the state.

Mr Moses Malle, the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the area, led other stakeholders in applauding Sule over his developmental strides.

Malle made the commendation on Monday during a meeting with 14 APC ward chairmen and critical stakeholders of the area.

He said the governor’s achievements in education, health, security and infrastructure, among others, have impacted positively on the lives of people.

Malle, a former Overseer, Akun Development Area of the state, said that he decided to call for the meeting to discuss how to move the party to the next level in the area and the state at large.

He said that Sule has done well and assured of their maximum support and loyalty to his administration to succeed beyond 2023.

“The meeting is also to appreciate His Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule for taking his time to visit our area last Saturday as part of activities to mark his second year in office.

“We also want to appreciate His Excellency for the flag off of modern market in Nassarawa Eggon.

“The market, if completed, will not only boost the socio-economic activities of our people but will also tackle unemployment and improve on the standard of living of our people,” he said.

Malle also appreciated the governor for the citing of Police Mobile Force Training College, development of Ende hills tourists haven, construction of rural roads and street lights, among other projects, in the area.

“We want to assure the governor of four plus four as we will continue to give him 100 per cent to succeed beyond 2023.

“We also want to assure Sen. Godiya Akwashiki, Mohammed Muluku, member representing Nassarawa Eggon East constituency at the State legislature and our Executive Chairman, Idris Danlami of our support to enable them to succeed beyond 2023,” Malle added.

The chairman called on people of the state to support government policies and programmes to succeed.

Mr Allen Masin, the Deputy Chairman of the local government council called on the ward chairmen and other members of the party to unite and work for the victory of the party at all levels.

In his vote of thanks, Mr Julius William, the Chairman of the Ward Chairmen Forum, lauded Sule for his purposeful leadership.

William, the APC Ward Chairman of Ende electoral ward, assured of their readiness to continue to work for the sucess of APC at all levels. (NAN)

