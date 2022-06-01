Suleja-Minna, Agaie-Baro roads for completion May 2023 – FG

The Federal Government says works on Section II of the ongoing dual carriage way of Suleja – Minna road and the Agaie – Baro road will be completed between January and May 2023.

Mr Folorunsho Esan, the Director Highways Construction and Rehabilitation, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing (FMWH), gave the assurance during an assessment inspection of the roads.

The Director, Press and Public Relations, FMWH, Mrs Blessing Lere-Adams made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, both roads are being funded by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) under the Tax Credit Scheme introduced by the Federal Government.

“We can see the various aspects of work, the earthwork, the pavement work and even the asphalt laying is going on smoothly, the only challenge is that of security but it is being taken care of with the presence of security agents.

“The 52km Agaie-Baro Port road, which connects the Lambata-Bida highway is progressing and asphalt has been poured on the 14 km.

“Earthwork is up to 32 km and the rest which is about 18km is still outstanding but we have the assurance that the work will be delivered on target,” Esan said.

The director said the road when completed would boost the economy of the nation and the North Central region in particular as it leads to the Baro Port through which goods and services would be brought into the country and exported to other countries.

Team Leader of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mr Tahir Ahmed, who took part in the inspection exercise to assess the quality and progress of work, also expressed satisfaction with the work done so far.

He said NNPC was funding the construction of the roads under the Tax Credit Scheme of the Federal Government which allows corporate organisations to invest the tax that would have been paid to it into infrastructure development.

He said that the work would aid the progress of their businesses, the economy and improve the wellbeing of Nigerians.

Ahmed said that the roads were among the other critical roads selected to be funded by the NNPC because of their importance to the economy as petroleum products were conveyed to other parts of the country through it.

The contractors working on the sites expressed confidence that the projects would be completed and delivered on target as funding was readily available.

Some residents of Takalafiya community along Lapai – Bida road who recalled the hardship and accidents that were experienced on those roads, praised the Federal Government for the job.

Muhammed Abdullahi said “we used to see different kinds of accidents on this road, now that they are reconstructing the road we are very happy because we are satisfied with the work going on.’’

Another resident of the area, Abdullahi Audu said “we were facing problems on this road but now we have started having some relief because the people working on the road are trying seriously.

“Driving from here to Lambata is done with ease, before it will take up to two hours or more but now it will take only about 30 minutes.

“Federal Government is trying and we are happy,” he said. (NAN)

