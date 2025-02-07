Sule Ya’u, IMPR Board Chairman Becomes Professor at BUK

The Senate of Bayero University, Kano (BUK), has approved the promotion of Dr. Sule Ya’u Sule to the rank of Associate Professor.

This followed the ratification of a promotion exercise by the university’s Governing Council.

Dr. Sule Ya’u, who is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Image Merchants Promotion (IMPR), is also a senior lecturer in BUK’s Mass Communication Department.

IMPR is a leading and multi-award winning public relations firms and publisher of PRNigeria, Economic Confidential and Spokespersons Digest among other titles.

A distinguished Nigerian communication expert, journalist, and public relations strategist, Dr. Sule has over three decades of experience in both the public and private sectors.

His promotion, along with that of other academics at BUK, was contained in a statement issued by the institution on Tuesday, PRNigeria reports.

The IMPR Board Chairman, a Fellow and member of the Governing Council of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), previously served as Chief Press Secretary to several Kano State governors, including Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and a military administrator.

Also a media scholar, public affairs analyst, and perception specialist with decades of uninterrupted practice and meritorious service in the public and private sectors, Dr. Sule’s forte extends to all the communications genres – print, broadcast, data analysis, political communication, advertising, social media, and media studies.

With many publications and Op-Ed articles to his name, Sule is a household name on local and international radio stations and has featured prominently on many Television talk-shows on issues of politics, governance and ethics.

Read Also:

Motorists Now Using Govt, Diplomatic Plate Numbers, FRSC Raises Alarm

Nigerians in Europe Can Now Renew Passports Online

Fact Check: Are Sacked Directors Being Smuggled Back to the CBN?

He is fluent in English, Hausa, Arabic, and pidgin English. Having earned his first degree in Mass Communications from Bayero University, Kano, Sule began his journalism career as a Sub-Editor with the Triumph Newspapers, Kano, in 1990, rising to the position of Deputy Editor and Editorial Board Member.

Sule is on record as one of the longest-serving and most productive Directors of Press in Kano’s history, having served the military administrations of Brigadier-General Dominic Oneya and Colonel Aminu Isah Kontagora (1996 – 1999) and the civilian administrations of Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (May 1999 – July 1999), and Ibrahim Shekarau (2003 – 2011), setting off an epic journey in strategic perception management spanning over seventeen (17) years.

In July 1999, he joined the then Bank of the North as Public Relations Officer, a position he held until May, 2003. He was Deputy Director, Communication and Media Publicity, the ANPP Presidential Campaign Organization, Abuja, in 2011 and headed the Media/Publicity Campaign for the ANPP Governorship Campaigns in Kano in 2003 and 2007.

Sule was a member of the troika that organized the nationally-televised 2011 Presidential Debate in partnership with NN24. Sule has also served as Special Assistant Protocol and Public Relations, Office of the Federal Minister of Education, Abuja, from July, 2014 to May, 2015.

A team player, nationally networked, astute administrator, and conscientious organizer, Sule enjoys the trust and confidence of professional colleagues and associates.

He was appointed Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the AGM/National Election Convention of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Kano, in 2011 and held the same position for the Nigerian Guild of Editors in 2021.

An all-around communication scholar and doyen of public relations practice, Sulaiman Ya’u Sule obtained a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and later a doctorate in Strategic Communication from BUK; he is currently a Senior Lecturer in the Communications Department of his illustrious alma mater.

By PRNigeria