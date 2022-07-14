Sule urges traditional rulers to expose suspicious activities

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, has called on traditional rulers in the state to report suspicious movement of persons or groups to the appropriate authorities.

Sule made the call on Thursday while playing host to the state council of chiefs in Lafia.

The governor, who appreciated the rulers for their efforts in promoting peace and security in the state, said the importance of peace to societal development cannot be overemphasised.

“I want to appreciate your roles in improving the security in the state. Peace is priceless and non-negotiable. It is the requirement for the development of any society,” he said.

Sule urged the traditional rulers not to relent in their efforts in promoting peace in their domains.

He assured them of his administration’s continued commitment to support them at all times.

The governor reiterated his determination to produce positive policies and programmes that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.

Earlier, retired Justice Sidi Bage, the Emir of Lafia and Chairman, Nasarawa State Council of Traditional Rulers re-assured the governor of their readiness to promote peace in their domains.

Bage, who was represented by the Emir of Keffi, Dr Shehu Chindo Yamusa, assured the governor of their support for the success of his administration. (NAN)

