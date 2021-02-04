Sule urges police officers’ wives to support husbands

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has urged wives of the police personnel to continue to support their husbands in the fight against insecurity in the country.

The governor gave the advice on Wednesday when the state Chapter of Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) paid him a courtesy visit in Lafia.

“It is important for the wives of the policemen to continue to support their husbands so that they would succeed in their fight against crimes and criminality,’’ Sule said.

According to him, Nigerians should continue to be patriotic, pious and patriotic as well as be their brothers’ keepers.

The governor appreciated the association for leaving a landmark that impacted positively on the lives of all and sundry.

The Chairperson of the association, Mrs Juza Abimbola, said that the visit was in recognition of the Governor’s efforts toward the growth and development of Nasarawa State.

She explained that the association which did not enjoy any form of financial grant from Government and other relevant bodies, had undertaken various initiatives.

She said the initiatives geared at ensuring that the society is better for it.

According to her, the association’s major ideology is built on supporting their husbands in the task before them. (NAN)