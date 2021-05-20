Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State urged traditional rulers in the state to maintain peace and tranquility in their various Communities.Sule made the call at the Palace of the Esu Karu, Chief Luka Panya-Baba,as part of activities commemorating his second year in office.The governor said that as custodians of the culture and tradition of the people, traditional rulers must be seen as a rallying point for the maintenance of communal peace and social development.”

We are here to meet with you and the people to get feedback. As human beings, we cannot be perfect and have decided as a government to visit the palaces of traditional rulers and hold town hall meetings to hear from the people with a view to addressing concerns and observations raised by them.”We had wanted to meet the people in 2020, but, could not because of the COVID-19 pandemic that has ravaged and is still ravaging the world.”Feel free to talk to the government using this opportunity to enable the government serve you better,”

he said.He added that given the population of people in Karu and it’s proximity to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the government would embark on massive a lot of infrastructure development to meet with demands of the residents in the area.Responding, Panya-Baba, applauded the governor for the visit to Karu.The royal father who is the Chairman traditional council of Karu,also commended the governor for his developmental strides in the area.

He explained that the Ultra-Modern-Bus-Terminal being constructed by the government is highly significant to them as it would address the issue of hold up in the axis.Panya-Baba also lauded the governor for the work currently going on the Gitata/Panda road and appealed for more feeder roads in the area.

He also appealed to the governor to give approval for the selection of village heads to fill the existing vacancies in the area.The royal father also urged the governor to open additional General Hospital to meet the health needs of the most populated Local Government Area (LGA) in the state as the existing health facilities were overstretched. (NAN).

