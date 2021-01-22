 Sule updates Buhari as Boko Haram insurgents regroup in Nasarawa

Gov. Abdulahi Sule of Nasarawa State has raised an alarm over the regrouping of dislodged Boko Haram insurgents along the Benue/Nasarawa border, seeking urgent presidential intervention in checking their dastardly activities. Sule stated this when he briefed State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, on Friday. According to him, even though the terrorists had been dislodged from Toto Local Government Area of the state, where they had camped, they have regrouped at the Nasarawa/Benue border from where they are now causing havoc.

He said some of the Boko Haram elements active in Nasarawa State belonged to the Darussalam group that had been dislodged from Niger. “I have come to see the leader of our party and the leader of the nation, Mr President to brief him about some the activities happening in the state (Nasarawa) “First, especially in the area of security – that we continue to have challenges with a team of Boko Haram who were settled at the border with the FCT. “And, we thank the security forces that they had been able to dislodge them. But, now they have gone back and gathered at our border with Benue, and they are causing a lot of havoc.

“Therefore, it was an opportunity as Mr President wanted to know. So I briefed him and I strongly believe, just like the decision was taken last time to take care of this, and another decision would be taken to do this,’’ he said. Sule revealed that he also updated the president on other socio-economic issues including the possible federal government take-over of the construction work on Jitata road.

The road serves as an alternative route from the state to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). He expressed the hope that the road when completed would open up the area for development as well as reduce traffic jams being experienced along the main Abuja – Keffi – Lafia road.(NAN)