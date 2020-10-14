Sule turbaned Chief Warrior of Kokona

The Abaga Toni II of Toni Chiefdom in Kokona Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Mr Lawrence Ayih JP, has conferred the title of the Sarkin Yakin Kokona (Chief Warrior of Kokona Kingdom) on Gov. Abdullahi Sule in appreciation of his good leadership style. Ayih announced the conferment of the traditional title when he led the All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders from Kokona Local Government Area on a courtesy visit to the Governor at Government House, Lafia, on Wednesday.

The Abaga Toni, a first class Emir of Garaku, while commending the Gov. Sule administration for its giant development strides in Kokona local government area and the entire state, described the governor as a bridge builder that was uniting the people. “You are a light that shines the way for the people, not darkness that envelops them,” he said. He said that the conferment of the traditional title was in recognition of the governor’s “good track record of service right from the local government level up to the state government level.” The monarch described the new Sarkin Yaki as “hardworking, experienced, trustworthy and God-fearing”.

He urged the governor to see his conferment as a call to continue with his selfless service to his domain, the state and Nigeria. He also prayed for Allah’s guidance for the new Sarkin Yaki. “It is my hope and prayer that many good things would follow this title which Kokona Emirate Council has conferred on you,” Ayih said.

Responding shortly after he was turbaned, Sule commended the monarch for the honour done to him. He said the gesture would spur him to render more service to the emirate and the state. News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that as the new Sarkin Yakin Kokona, the governor was dressed in traditional regalia and presented him with a White Horse by the Agaba Toni 11 of Kokona Chiefdom. (NAN)