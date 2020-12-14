Sule travels abroad for medical check-up

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has notified the State House of Assembly that is travelling to the United States of America (USA) for medical check-up from Dec. 13 to Dec. 29.

The Speaker of the assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, disclosed this on Monday while reading the Governor’s letter to the house, tittled, “Notification to Travel to the United States of America.”