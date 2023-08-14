Sule swears in 16 new commissioners

By Awayi Kuje

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nassarawa State has sworn in 16 commissioners recently screened and confirmed by the Nasarawa State House of Assembly

Sule, at the event on Monday in Lafia, urged the new commissioners to shun corrupt tendencies and key into his administration’s vision of transparency, accountability and rule of law.

He advised them to justify the confidence that the government reposed in them.

” I want to congratulate you on your well deserved appointments as we have made wide consultations in the selection of commissioners across the state

” I want to implore you to key into my administration’s vision of transparency and accountability and you are to shun corrupt tendencies.

” I also urge you to be dedicated and hardworking as this administration cherishes hard work, commitment and loyalty,” he said.

Sule further assured of his administration’s continuous determination to develop good policies and programmes that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people.

The governor specifically commended the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Abdullahi and his members,for speedy screening and confirmation of the commissioners.

Besides, the governor announced that the state government would distribute palliatives recently received from the Federal Government in order to alleviate the economic suffering occasioned by the subsidy removal of petroleum subsidy.

Earlier, Muhammad Aliyu, the Secretary to the State Government had appreciated the governor for providing good governance and dividends of democracy to people of the state

The SSG noted that the new commissioners who were screened and confirmed by the assembly were also cleared by security agencies.

” Nasarawa State has never had it so good like now because of the governor’s good policies and programmes, ” he said

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the new commissioners are: Yakubu Kwanta (Environment and Natural Resources), Aishatu Rufai (Women Affairs), Umar Dan’akano ( Agriculture), Munirat Abdullahi, (Finance) Timothy Kasuwa (Special Duties on Security and Public Matters).

Ja’afaru Ango (Youth and Sports Development) , Margaret Elayo (Special Duties on Humanitarian Services and NGOs), Bala Muiki (Lands and Urban Development) and John Mamman(Education)

Others are: Abubakar Zanwa (Water Resources and Rural Development), Samuel Emgba (Science and Technology), Aliyu Tijjani ( Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs), Muhammed Iyimoga (Trade and Investment), Barr Labaran Magaji (Justice).

Dr. Gaza Gwamna ( Health) and Mu’azu Gosho (Works, Housing and Transport).

NAN reports that the assembly had on Aug. 1 screened, confirmed and submitted 16 out of the 17 nominees forwarded to it by the governor.

NAN further reports that the speaker had confirmed that the Haruna Musa, the 17th nominee was not available for the screening due to undisclosed health situation. (NAN)

