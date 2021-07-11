Sule sues for peace among ethnic nationalities in Nasarawa

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has called on ethnic nationalities in the state to embrace peaceful coexistence for growth and development.



Sule made the call on Sunday during the 40 years anniversary of Dr Bala Abaine Angbazo, the Aren Eggon in Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state.



He said that no society would achieve meaningful progress and development without peace, hence the need for Eggon nation and other ethnic nationalities to live peacefully with others.



“There is time for politics, this is time for governance, let’s embrace peace for the overall development of our state and Nigeria at large.



” We must be united, respect each other and embrace peace for the development of the state and Nigeria at large.



” As peace is priceless and non- negotiable, it is the necessary requirement for the development of every society,” he said.



Sule, while congratulating the Aren Eggon for clocking 40 years on the throne wished him continued sound health.



The governor also commended the Aren Eggon for promoting peace in the state and for his contributions to education advancement in the state and the country at large.



The governor added that the good deeds of the first class traditional ruler had positively impacted on the lives of many people in the country.



He restated his administration’s determination to continue to formulate people oriented policies and programmes that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.



Some of the guests, which included Chairman of the occasion, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, Sen. Tanko Al- Makura and Sen. Godiya Akwashiki, all lauded the leadership qualities of the Aren Eggon and wished him more fruitful years on the throne.



Earlier, the Aren Eggon bestowed chieftaincy on 32 sons and daughters of Eggon nation.

He said that the conferment was based on their positive contributions to the development of Eggon nation, the state and Nigeria at large.



A recipient of the chieftaincy, Mrs Felicia Ibi, widow of the late Assistant Inspector General( AIG) of Police, who was conferred as Eyiendzo ( Star) of Eggon women assured of her continued commitment to contribute positively to the development of Eggon nation.



” I promise to continue to do my best. I will continue to touch the lives of the widows, orphans, less privileged ones and other Nigerians positively,” she said.



The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that other recipients of the chieftaincy were: retired Justice Ahmed Ubangari , former Chief Judge of Nasarawa State as Waziri Eggon, Mr Sule Alu, retired Deputy Controller General (DCG) Nigeria Customs Service as Ubandoma Eggon.



Others included: Mr Zachary Allumaga, the Executive Secretary, NASEMA, Nasarawa State as Ubangari Eggon, Mrs Eunice Kigbu, former commissioner in the state as Zinariyan Eggon, Prof. Victor Dugga of Federal University, Lafia as Aren Engla Eggon among others.



NAN also reports that Aren Eggon also honoured Gov. Sule with the traditional title of Madauci Eggon, which conferment date, he said would be made know in due course. ( NAN)

