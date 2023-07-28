Sule submits list of 17 commissioner nominees to Nasarawa Assembly

By Awayi Kuje

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has submitted a list of 17 commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly for screening and possible confirmation as members of the state executive council.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, made the disclosure during an emergency sitting of the Assembly in Lafia on Friday.

The nominees include Aishatu Rufai Ibrahim – Awe LGA; Umar Abubakar Dan’akano – Awe; Yakubu Kwanta – Akwanga; Munirat Abdullahi – Doma; Timothy Kasuwa – Karu; Margaret Elayo – Keana; Bala Mulki – Keffi; and John Mamman – Kokona.

“The others are Abubakar Imam Zanwa – Lafia; Aliyu Ahmed Tijjani – Nasarawa; Haruna Musa -Nassarawa Eggon; Muhammed Eyimoga – Obi; Labaran Magaji – Toto; Gaza Gwamna, Toto; Mu’azu Gosho – Wamba; Samuel Kafu Emgba -Lafia; and Ja’afaru Ango, Karu,” he said.

The speaker said that their appointments should be based on merit, integrity, prudence and wealth of experience.

He told the nominees to submit 30 copies of their curriculum vitae to the Assembly on or before July 31, adding that they should appear for screening on Aug. 1.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lawmakers also approved the governor’s request for appointment of 20 special advisers.

The speaker announced the approval during the emergency sitting.

He said that the approval was to enable the governor to appoint advisers who would help him to drive his administration’s policies.

He gave assurance of the lawmakers’ readiness to effectively collaborate with the executive arm to ensure speedy development of the state. (NAN

