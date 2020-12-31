Sule signs Nasarawa state N115.7 bn 2021 budget into law

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Wednesday signed the state N115.7 billion 2021 budget into law.

Speaking at the ceremony in Lafia, Sule expressed gratitude to members of the State House of Assembly for the speedy passage of the budget.

He said that the signing of the budget tagged ‘Budget of Economic Recuperation’ would enable the state to begin the constitutional 12-months Budget circle, starting from Jan.1 and ending on Dec. 31.

Sule said that the budget was made up of N53.8 billion recurrent expenditure, representing 46.5 per cent and N54.8 billion capital expenditure, representing 47.4 per cent, while N7 billion was for consolidated revenue charges, representing 6.06 per cent.

The governor called on residents of the state to always observe COVID-19 safety protocols as the virus was still very much around.

“Always wear your facemasks, wash your hands under running water regularly, maintain physical distancing among other safety protocols to curtail the spread of the virus,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had on Nov. 17 presented a budget of N112.9 billion to the State House of Assembly for approval.

The lawmakers however, raised the amount to N115.7 billion representing 2.48 per cent increase. (NAN).