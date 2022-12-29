Sule signs N149.3bn 2023 appropriation bill into law

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, on Thursday signed the state’s appropriation bill of N149.3 billion into law for the 2023 fiscal year.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sule, had on Nov. 22. presented an appropriation bill of N148.9 billion to the state assembly for consideration.

The assembly jerked the appropriation bill up to N149.3 billion to address some other critical projects and passed it on Dec. 20.

Sule, while assenting to the 2023 appropriation bill tagged “Budget of Consolidation and Continuity,” said it would afford the government the opportunity to begin the 12 months budget cycle implementation.

He assured that his administration would full implement the budget leveraging its policy document as it regards education, health, agriculture, security, economic empowerment and general infrastructure.

Sule promised that his administration would consolidate on the achievements recorded so far for the benefit of the people of the state.

He noted that the budget would also set the tune for continuity and sustainable development of the state.

The governor said that government would strictly adhere to the provision of the budget to ensure full implementation.

He said that despite the transition period, his administration was committed to the full implementation of the budget without being carried away by electioneering activities.

“This is believing that our primary responsibility as government is to ensure the protection of lives and provision of dividends of democracy to our people,” he said.

He thanked the Speaker and members of the state assembly for the cooperation and speedy passage of the budget.

“The partnership will enhance our collective responsibility in the provision of purposeful leadership towards accelerated pace of development of our dear state,” he added.

The governor expressed optimism that the executive and legislature would continue to work closely towards the realisation of the common goal and execution of people-oriented policies and programmes for the overall development of the state.

On his part, the Speaker of the Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, thanked Gov. Sule for the cordial working relationship with the legislature for the benefit of the people.

He lauded the heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies for their cooperation that led to the speedy passage of the budget.

Abdullahi expressed hope that the existing harmony between the executive and legislature would be sustained for the benefit of the people of the state.

He prayed for Sule’s re-election in 2023 in order to consolidate on the gains recorded so far in the state. (NAN)