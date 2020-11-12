Sule signs hotel regulation bill into law in Nasarawa

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, has signed a bill to regulate operations of hotels and other related businesses in the state to address illegal and multiple taxes.

Mr Dogo Shammah, the state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, said this during an inspection tour of hotels and other related businesses facilities in Lafia on Thursday.

According to him, the signing of the bill is to pave way for registration, centralisation and collection of hotel taxes into a single account and to address multiple and illegal taxes in the industry.

“We cannot operate outside the provision of the law, there is an instrument of power to back our operations as Gov. Abdullahi Sule has signed into law a bill passed by the state assembly for registration and regulation of hospitality industry in the state,’’ he said.