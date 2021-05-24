Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has assured the Emir and people of Awe Local Government Area that the ongoing Dangote Sugar Refinery project in the area will speed up development of the place when completed.

Sule gave the assurance on Monday in Awe when he paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Awe, Alhaji Isa Umar II, as part of his statewide tour to mark his administration’s second year anniversary.

He said apart from the speedy development of the area, the project would also generate many jobs for the unemployed youths in the area and the state.

He thanked the emir for supporting the citing of the project in his domain and also commended him and the people of the area for their hospitality to the management and workers of Dangote group.

The governor explained that the statewide tour was to express gratitude to the people of the state for their support in the past two years and hear from them areas where improvement in service delivery was required.

Responding, the emir thanked the governor and his entourage for the visit and for opening the area to investment and development.

He also thanked the governor for several interventions carried out by his administration in the area among which were pro

vision of water supply and renovation of the general hospital there.

He, however, appealed for the renovation of secondary schools in the area in order to provide a conducive environment for learning for the students in the schools. (NAN)

