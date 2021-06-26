Sule says creative industry contributed tremendously to state’s economic development

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State says the creative industry has contributed tremendously toward the growth and development of the state’s economy.



Sule said this on Saturday in Lafia at a talent and empowerment show tagged “Nasarawa to the World” organised by Nasarawa Industry for Creative Entertainment (NICE).



The event was aimed at showcasing the talent of Nasarawa youths to the world, as well as to engage them in positive ideologies to bring out the best in them.



Sule, represented by his Special Adviser on Youth and Sports Development, Mr Kwanta Yakubu, said that the present administration had shown unwavering commitment to youth development in the state.



According to Sule, NICE which seeks to hunt for young talents and developing new ones in the state, is in line with the agenda and the youth friendly programmes of the present administration.



“You will recall that when we came on board, we started youth development programmes where hundreds of youths were empowered during our first 100 days in office.



“All this is to encourage youths to key into youth development programmes, and because of such commitment to youth development, various youth groups adjudge the administration as one of the most friendly administration,” he said.



Adamu Omadefu, Member representing Keana in the state Assembly, commended the youth for their contributions to growth of the state economy, thereby reducing the burden on government.



Omadefu, while assuring the organisers of support of the assembly, said most of the bills passed in the house were aimed at revamping the battered economy of the state.



“The major players in any development is the youth, so our policies and programmes in the Assembly are geared toward bringing development to the state, thereby, improving the welfare of the youths,” he said.



Mr Stephen Shammah, the Convener of the event, said NICE aimed at giving a platform for budding artistes and develop same to improve the socio-economic status of the state.



Shammah explained that the creative industry had the highest employers of labour in many climes, noting that if given desired attention, it would create employment and attract investors to the state, thereby, improving its economy.



He appealed to the government and stakeholders to invest resources in the industry to make it attractive to young people.



According to him, this will help reduce youth restiveness and social vices, drug abuse, cultism, banditry, and kidnapping among others. (NAN)

