Sule restates commitment to quality education

By Mohammed Baba

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has restated his administration’s commitment to quality education for the overall development of the state.

Sule made this known when he hosted members of the Governing Council and management of the College of Agriculture, Science and Technology Lafia, at the Government House, on Friday.

He said that his vision for education was to see Nasarawa State among the top most educationally advantaged states in the country.

According to the Governor, his administration has continued to take appropriate measures towards uplifting the standards of education in the state.

“Among which was ensuring that tertiary institutions in the state, as well as other agencies in the educational sector, undergo processes that promotes only merit in the recruitment of teaching staff.

“What we want to establish in the whole institutions,is you go through the process so that you will appreciate it.

“People actually come based on interviews, based on screening, not necessarily who you know. People will appreciate their jobs more,” he stated.

Sule said that educational institutions in the state must undergo thorough process of screening and interviews before recruiting their staff.

The governor pointed out that Nasarawa State is currently at the bottom when it comes to education placement in the country

He added that the only way the state could rise to an appreciable level is to ensure that staff were recruited based on merit.

He appreciated the Governing Council as well as the management of the institution for running an all inclusive administration, particularly the Provost, Dr Yahaya Musa Maikeffi, for his prudence.

The governor assured the members of the council who had just served their first term that government would be transparent in appointing a new governing council for the institution.

Earlier, the Chairman, Governing Council of the instituition, Dr Dominic Bako, said that they were at the Government House to inform the governor of the expiration of their tenure as members of the council.

Represented by Alhaji Dalhatu Mamman, he said that the governor’s intervention had changed the institution positively.

Bako said that they had contributed positively to the development of the institution.(NAN)

