Sule restates commitment to boost business in Nasarawa state

By Mohammed Baba Busu

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, has restated his administration’s commitment to create an enabling environment for business activities to thrive.

Sule gave the assurance while playing host to Traders Association, Nasarawa State chapter in Government House, Lafia on Friday.

He said that creating an enabling environment would not only boost business activities, but would also boost the revenue base and standard of living of the traders.

The governor said that his government had invested so much and was still investing in market development in the state.

” This is to boost the socio-economic activities of our people, boost revenue, create employment and improve the standard of our people,” he said.

Sule also said that his administration was developing infrastructure across the state .

“My administration will continue to key into good policies and programmes that will have direct bearing on the lives of the traders and other people,” he added.

He appreciated members of the association for the visit and called on them to continue to support his administration to succeed.

The governor urged them and other people of the state to coexist peacefully with one another irrespective of their affiliations.

Earlier, the chairman of the association, Musa Turaki said that the visit was to identify and re-assure the governor of their support at all times. (NAN)

