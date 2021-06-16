Sule restates commitment to address infrastructure deficit in Nasarawa State

 . Abdullahi Sule of restated his administration’s continued commitment to address infrastructure deficit in the .

Sule made this known on Wednesday when he hosted the Andaha Community in his country home, Gudi, Akwanga Local Government  Area of the .

He also reassured that his administration improve on the standard of living of the people of the .

The governor, who appreciated the community for the , also assured them of more democratic dividends in order to change their lives positively.

He urged the people of Andaha to continue to support his administration to succeed.

He also urged them to live in peace , be law abiding, respect constituted authorities and tolerate one another, irrespective of their affiliations so that development thrive.

Earlier, the of the delegation, Mr Luga Solomon, had told the governor that their was to appreciate the governor over his development strides in the state.

Solomon also assured the governor of the community’s continued readiness to support his administration to succeed.

He, however, appealed for more government presence in terms of infrastructure development for the overall development of Andaha community and the state. (NAN)

