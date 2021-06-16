Sule restates commitment to address infrastructure deficit in Nasarawa State

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has restated his administration’s continued commitment to address infrastructure deficit in the state.

Sule made this known on Wednesday when he hosted the Andaha Community in his country home, Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.

He also reassured that his administration would improve on the standard of living of the people of the state.

The governor, who appreciated the community for the visit, also assured them of more democratic dividends in order to change their lives positively.

He urged the people of Andaha to continue to support his administration to succeed.

He also urged them to live in peace , be law abiding, respect constituted authorities and tolerate one another, irrespective of their affiliations so that development could thrive.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Mr Luga Solomon, had told the governor that their visit was to appreciate the governor over his development strides in the state.

Solomon also assured the governor of the community’s continued readiness to support his administration to succeed.

He, however, appealed for more government presence in terms of infrastructure development for the overall economic development of Andaha community and the state. (NAN)