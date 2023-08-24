Sule replaces Nasarawa commissioner nominee

By Awayi Kuje

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, has replaced one of his commissioner nominee, Mr Haruna Musa with Mr Ibrahim Angbolo, as a member of the state executive council.

Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Speaker Nasarawa of the House of Assembly said this at an emergency sitting of the House in Lafia on Thursday.

Abdullahi said that the substitution of Musa’s name was because he was unable to attend the screening of the commissioner nominees by the house.

‘’If you will recall during the screening of 17 commissioner nominees sent to this House by His Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule for screening and possible confirmation.

”We were informed by the deputy speaker, Mr Abel Bala that a commissioner nominee from Nassarawa Eggon, Haruna Musa was indisposed.

”The governor sent this nominee to enable us screen and confirm him so that Nassarawa Eggon will have a representative in the state executive council,” he said.

The speaker said that the nomination of Angbolo was based on his proven antecedence, experience and commitment to the progress of the state.

He directed the nominee to submit 30 copies of his Curriculum Vitae (CV) before the closure of Thursday’s work and to appear for screening on Aug. 25.

Also, the House on Thursday received names of nominees for membership of the State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) and that Local Government Service Commission from the governor, for confirmation.

The Speaker said that the governor nominated Aliyu Gayam from Lafia Local Government Area(LGA) and Mr Samuel Tsebe from Akwanga LGA for confirmation as permanent members of NASIEC.

He also said that the governor nominated Abdullahi Waziri from Doma LGA and Mustapha Aliyu from Awe LGA for re-appointment as permanent members of the Local Government Service Commission.

The Speaker directed the nominees to submit 30 copies of their Curriculum Vitae (CV) before the closure of Thursday’s work and to appear for screening on Aug. 25.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

